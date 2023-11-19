Illawarra Mercury
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Illawarra claim thumping victory over South Coast Cricket rivals The Rail

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 19 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Illawarra batter Mitch Farag smashes the ball through the leg side on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Lake Illawarra batter Mitch Farag smashes the ball through the leg side on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Lake Illawarra have put the South Coast Cricket competition on notice after claiming a thumping victory over The Rail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.