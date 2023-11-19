Illawarra Mercury
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Peter Loveday says he let down his late wife after her jewellery was stolen

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 19 2023 - 9:06pm, first published 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Loveday has been left traumatised by a robbery at his North Nowra home, fearing he let down his late wife, Lyn. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Peter Loveday has been left traumatised by a robbery at his North Nowra home, fearing he let down his late wife, Lyn. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

It is many people's worst nightmare - waking at 4am to find someone rummaging through your home, going through your personal belongings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.