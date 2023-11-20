The play is set in Monkswell Manor. When a woman is murdered, the guests and staff find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired army major; a strange man who claims his car has overturned; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. When a second murder takes place, tensions escalate.

