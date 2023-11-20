Illawarra Mercury
Corrimal Rangers announce signings of Bulli's Aaron Baker and Ryan Emerton

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
November 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Former Bulli players Aaron Baker (left) and Ryan Emerton have joined fellow Premier League club Corrimal. Pictures by Anna Warr and Adam McLean
Corrimal have continued their November signing spree by poaching two talents from Premier League rivals Bulli.

