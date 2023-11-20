Corrimal have continued their November signing spree by poaching two talents from Premier League rivals Bulli.
The Rangers on Sunday evening announced that they had recruited Aaron Baker and Ryan Emerton for their 2024 IPL campaign. The news comes on the back of Corrimal picking up Albion Park sharpshooter Tory Musumeci, while their list of re-signings include co-captains Keegan Matias and Cody Wehmeyer, veteran Steven Hristovski and young defender Luca Papali.
It's a clear sign that co-coaches Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis mean business as they prepare for their second season at the helm, having guided Corrimal to a ninth place finish in 2023.
Matias told the Mercury that Baker and Emerton would add invaluable experience to his young team.
"They've been around for a while now and they're good players," he said.
"We've lost a couple of young kids, the Anagno boys (James and Harrison Anagnostopoulous) have moved on and so has (Aleksander) Duckinoski, so they will help replace them. We haven't got the biggest budget going around but they will be massive for us, they'll give us the experience that we've been missing.
"Quite a few players have been contact with us and they want to come, but our budget isn't the biggest so we've got to be selective in who we take. But it shows that what we're doing is on the right track, players are happy to come for us and play for less.
"It shows you that they've really enjoyed the style of football that we've tried to play every week. It's good for the club, things are going in the right direction."
