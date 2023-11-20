A woman aged in her 60s has died following a horror car and truck crash on the South Coast.
A cement truck and a hatchback car collided head-on on the Princes Highway at Cullendulla around 1.30pm on Friday, November 17.
The crash occurred around five kilometres north-east of Batemans Bay and emergency services scrambled to the scene.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the driver of the hatchback, a 67-year-old woman, however she died at the scene," NSW Police said.
"The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old-man, was taken to Batemans Bay Hospital for mandatory testing."
The highway was closed in both directions for several hours following the crash.
Police have called on who witnessed the crash or has dashcam vision is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
