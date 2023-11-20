Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The Mercury in 2011: BlueScope blast furnace shutdown bites businesses

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 20 2023 - 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Union official Wayne Phillips at the Shinagawa plant in Unanderra, where 39 workers would be retrenched. Picture by Ken Robertson
Union official Wayne Phillips at the Shinagawa plant in Unanderra, where 39 workers would be retrenched. Picture by Ken Robertson

Looking back at November 21, 2011

Businesses linked to the steelworks are feeling the pinch from BlueScope's move to switch off the No6 blast furnace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.