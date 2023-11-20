The Scarborough Boardriders are heading to the national titles after defending Illawarra's shores in a qualifier event on Saturday.
Scarborough took out the Australian Boardriders Battle South NSW regional qualifier at Kiama's main beach, following a giant day of action-packed heats in clean, two-foot playful peaks. The winning crew comprised of Nic and Mannix Squiers, Fin Mclaren, Will Clarke and Shyla Short.
Scarborough's masters surfer Nic Squiers also took home the Oakley Prize Award, which recognises the standout surfer of the event.
Nic, along with his son Mannix, are no strangers to the world of competitive surfing and were able to use their experience to lead the Scarborough team to victory.
The Australian Boardriders Battle is Australia's biggest grassroots boardriders event, with more than 70 clubs from across the national taking part. Eight state qualifying rounds are held for the national grand final.
Saturday's victory means that Scarborough have now punched their ticket to next year's decider. They will join Maroubra United, Cronulla Sharks, Elouera, Ulladulla and Jones Beach, who have all qualified for the event to be held in Queensland in March 2024.
