Illawarra residents can pick up some locally made Christmas gifts while meeting members of their community at a market taking place this week.
Jewellery, jams, clothing, art and plants are just some of the handmade and home-grown items on offer at the annual Illawarra Women's Health Centre's Outdoor Christmas Market this Wednesday.
The market was the idea of the organisation's head volunteer Terry Selby and brought to fruition with the held of community liaison and client support manager Miranda Batchelor.
Ms Selby said a lot of the women who went to the centre were "very talented", so she saw an opportunity for them to be able to buy and sell their goods from one another.
"It's not a big money-making exercise, but it's more the companionship and getting to know other people," Ms Selby said.
As well as stalls selling a variety of gift items, people can enjoy free food, lucky door prizes, make use of a play area for children, or try their hand at such craft activities as rock painting, making a terrarium, or creating Christmas decorations.
The centre's ukulele group will add to the festive spirit with renditions of Christmas songs.
The Outdoor Christmas Market will take place on Wednesday, November 22 from 10am to 1pm at 2/10 Belfast Avenue, Warilla.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.