Monday, 20 November 2023
New category added to International Women's Day Illawarra 2024 scholarships

November 20 2023
Guests at Illawarra International Women's Day 2023 at the WIN Entertainment Centre. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Young Illawarra women with a passion for achievement and a goal to make a lasting impact in their chosen field are being recognised by the International Women's Day Illawarra committee through the creation of a new Rising Star scholarship.

