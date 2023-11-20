Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Shellharbour council's rates revenue set to jump

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 21 2023 - 5:00am
Shellharbour City Council has been granted one of the highest overall rate revenue rises in NSW, based on percentages
Shellharbour City Council has been granted one of the highest overall rate revenue rises in NSW, based on percentages

Shellharbour City Council has been granted one of the highest overall rate rises in the state - and one way above what it is now.

