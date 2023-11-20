Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Health

Mount Ousley woman Grace Kennedy fighting rare brain cancer

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 20 2023 - 11:49pm, first published 10:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Kennedy and her mother, Tracy. Picture supplied
Grace Kennedy and her mother, Tracy. Picture supplied

A young woman has urged people to seek out answers if they think something is wrong after relatively innocuous symptoms led to a diagnosis of an aggressive brain cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.