It is a quick turnaround for the region's surf lifesavers leading into the final round of the Sydney Water Surf Series at Wollongong City Beach this Saturday.
Athletes are looking closely at the series point-score tables after round three at Bulli to determine what is required to improve their standing before respective champions are declared.
After the tough racing conditions at Bulli Beach last weekend due to the brutal north-east winds, recovery has been the initial focus in training regimes this week.
This will give athletes the best chance to secure critical series points in the final round. In most pointscore categories, results in round four will be vital in determining final series placings.
Three athletes looking forward to continue their hot streak in the Sydney Water series are Wollongong City speedsters Isabella Evans, Rory Lindsay-Cowan and Xavier Anderson.
The hot-form of all three see them undefeated in the opening three rounds in the beach sprint for their respective age groups. Lindsay-Cowan is also undefeated in the beach flags and holds an near unassailable lead in the beach series point-score.
The trio are benefiting from the advice and mentoring of Wollongong City SLSC beach coach Glenn Beveridge.
Beveridge, himself an Australian beach relay champion, has invested significant time in lifting the performance of the City Club's beach competitors over the last three seasons. His efforts saw him recently recognised at Surf Life Saving NSW's Coach of the Year.
Evans is the current Australian beach sprint champion and was recently presented with numbered cap 49 at a gala event recognising Wollongong City's 50 former and current Australian champions. It will be a real thrill for Evans to wear this numbered cap in competition on her home track during for the first time.
Evans' cap was presented by Darren Peters, an Australian beach sprinting great, who won world and national championships in Wollongong's maroon and white. During the presentation, he was able to provide further inspiration to Evans as she looks to defend her title on the Sunshine Coast in April 2024.
Saturday also represents the final chance for athletes chosen in the Illawarra and South Coast Branch teams before the upcoming NSW Interbranch Championships. These championships will be held at Fingal Beach on the weekend of December 2 and 3.
Places in both teams were hotly contested and the youth athletes selected are excited to be competing at the representative level.
