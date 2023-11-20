Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Director fined for apprentice fall on Shellharbour building site

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 20 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A SafeWork NSW inspector. File picture by Max Mason-Hubers
A SafeWork NSW inspector. File picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A young apprentice suffered extensive serious injuries when he fell 12 metres on a Shellharbour construction site, just days after it was issued safety improvement notices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.