An unknown substance has spilt across Lower Coast Road at Stanwell Park this morning.
Firefighters and specialist HAZMAT crews have been called to the scene to determine was the substance is and protect the waterway.
"It appears to be a soapy type detergent," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Barber said.
"What we're concerned about is the watercourse ... the lower part of the creek near the causeway is at risk."
Photos provided to the Mercury show the bubbly, filmy substance has collected at the side of the road.
Recently Shellharbour's HAZMAT crews invited the Mercury inside the station to see how they deal with toxic spills, drug labs and explosives.
More to come.
