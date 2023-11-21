Thirroul surf lifesavers have 500,000 reasons to smile after their beloved club was given a modern makeover.
Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club held an opening ceremony on Sunday for their new clubhouse extensions, which aims to bring their base into a new era while also reinforcing their stocks.
The upgrades were made to make the facility more user-friendly for both members and the general public, with the changes including new paint, an expanded storage room; a modernised gym set-up; and inflatable rubber duck trailer storage.
The project has been many years in the making and cost more than $500,000. It was made possible with over $400,000 funding from through multiple NSW Office of Sport's Surf Club Facility Program funding rounds, while the club also chimed in with $125,000.
"We had really positive feedback from the guests," Thirroul SLSC president John Dryden said.
"This project has been going for five or six years. At the start, we had a few problems because we didn't dot the i's and cross the t's, and then we got hit by COVID which obviously had an impact. But it's been really successful.
"We've been trying to focus on giving our members better facilities."
