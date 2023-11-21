Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club unveils new clubhouse extensions

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
November 21 2023 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thirroul surf lifesavers have 500,000 reasons to smile after their beloved club was given a modern makeover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.