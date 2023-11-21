Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Elvis impersonator to celebrate 'the King' on tour coming to Thirroul

By Newsroom
November 21 2023 - 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tribute artist Ben Portsmouth as 'the King of rock and roll'. Picture supplied
Tribute artist Ben Portsmouth as 'the King of rock and roll'. Picture supplied

A globally recognised Elvis impersonator is on tour, and bringing his surreal stage show to Anita's Theatre in Thirroul in 2024 to celebrate one of the most celebrated artists from the 20th Century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.