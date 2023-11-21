Elvis impersonator to celebrate 'the King' on tour coming to Thirroul

A globally recognised Elvis impersonator is on tour, and bringing his surreal stage show to Anita's Theatre in Thirroul in 2024 to celebrate one of the most celebrated artists from the 20th Century.
Ben Portsmouth is a multi-talented musician, singer and songwriter with his heart and soul poured into his efforts as "the King of rock and roll". His father was an avid Elvis fan and Ben grew up on a diet of Elvis songs.
The This Is Elvis tour will begin in Brisbane on July 12 2024 before heading to Toowoomba, Sydney, Canberra, Penrith, Wollongong (on July 20), Belmont and Melbourne.
In August 2012, Portsmouth won the Elvis Presley Enterprises "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest" in Memphis, Tennessee, the only artist from outside the US to win the title since the contest began in 2007.
Pre-sale tickets to Portsmouth's show are on sale from Wednesday November 15 at 10am, while general public tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday November 17,
For more details, visit: https://totaltouring.com.au/ben-portsmouth-2024/.
