Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Environment

Illawarra photographer David Finlay's firefly walk captivates thousands, unveils hidden glowing wonders at Macquarie Pass

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
November 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Finlay's love for glowing creatures - like sea sparkles, ghost fungi, fireflies and glow worms - came from his daughter when she was young, and her fascination for insects. Picture supplied
David Finlay's love for glowing creatures - like sea sparkles, ghost fungi, fireflies and glow worms - came from his daughter when she was young, and her fascination for insects. Picture supplied

David Finlay never imagined creating a Facebook event to walk with fireflies in the Macquarie Pass National Park would go viral, but the popularity of the nature walk started a frenzy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Environment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.