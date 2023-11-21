The Mercury in 1950: Communists still active in Wollongong

Despite the Communist Party being outlawed in Australia, the South Coast branch was still operating.
In October, the federal parliament - in a move backed by Prime Minister Robert Menzies - formally banned the party, but the Mercury said the local communists were still known to be selling its Tribune newspaper in Wollongong hotels.
Also, the party's offices at 275 Crown Street in Wollongong was closed following the passing of the act but the South Coast branch still held an active lease
"Organisations considered by many to be communist-inspired or communist-controlled are still operating on the South Coast," the Mercury reported.
"Among these are the Illawarra Peace Committee and the Eureka Youth League."
Last month, the branch secretary Eric Aarons said they weren't going anywhere. "We have no intention of dissolving ourselves or of being dissolved," he said.
