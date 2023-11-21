Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1950: Communists still active in Wollongong

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated November 21 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:54pm
Despite the Menzies government banning the Communist Party, the Wollongong branch was still active according to the Illawarra Mercury.
Looking back at November 22, 1950

Despite the Communist Party being outlawed in Australia, the South Coast branch was still operating.

