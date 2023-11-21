Illawarra Mercury
St John's Catholic Parish Primary School opens nine new classrooms thanks to a $9 million upgrade

By Marlene Even
Updated November 21 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:50pm
Bishop of Wollongong Brian Mascord with school captains Ella Primmer and Grady Farrugia in a classroom at St John's Catholic Parish Primary School. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Students in Dapto's St John's Catholic Parish Primary School will benefit from a $9 million infrastructure upgrade which includes nine new classrooms.

