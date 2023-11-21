Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Brian Goode charged with 18 counts of possess child abuse, bestiality material

Updated November 21 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 2:14pm
Brian Goode arrested by detectives before being charged with possessing child abuse material at the "highest end of the scale". Picture from file
Brian Goode arrested by detectives before being charged with possessing child abuse material at the "highest end of the scale". Picture from file

An 80-year-old Cordeaux Heights man has faced court after being charged with 18 counts of possessing child abuse and bestiality material.

