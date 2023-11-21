Police are searching for a woman following a high profile car chase through Wollongong CBD.
Officers on the scene said "there was a female outstanding" after a car smashed into a wall at Wollongong Central's Keira Street car park was described as an "active crime scene".
Police and PolAir were seen racing through the Illawarra with reports of officers speeding through a number of suburbs on Tuesday, November 21.
The chase started in the early afternoon, with police still describing it as an active chase, with a PolAir helicopter overhead for some time.
One person on social media wrote: "Saw about 15 police cars travelling to the M1 motorway."
Another posted that a car went "flying past us on hwy heading north".
Another wrote a car was on the wrong side of the road on Shellharbour Road.
The Mercury understands one person has been apprehended and police are chasing a woman.
Police blocked off the entrance to Wollongong Central's car park on Keira Street with an unmarked police car.
There was also a large police presence with five marked cars on Kenny Street and a dozen police officers speaking to people on Kenny Street.
There are reports the chase has been through a number of suburbs including Albion Park, Warrawong, Coniston and Wollongong.
More to come.
