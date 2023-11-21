Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Greater Illawarra duo top NSW Country Championships' bowling and batting

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
November 21 2023 - 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Illawarra duo Justin Weller (9 wickets) and Ethan Debono (220 runs) topped the bowling and batting categories at the NSW Country Championships. Pictures supplied.
Greater Illawarra duo Justin Weller (9 wickets) and Ethan Debono (220 runs) topped the bowling and batting categories at the NSW Country Championships. Pictures supplied.

Some future stars and wily established veterans highlighted Greater Illawarra's impressive Country Championships campaign in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Future stars and wily veterans highlight Illawarra's impressive country championships
Greater Illawarra duo Justin Weller (9 wickets) and Ethan Debono (220 runs) topped the bowling and batting categories at the NSW Country Championships. Pictures supplied.
Greater Illawarra will play in the Plan B Country Bash final on January 17
Agron Latifi
No comments
Why the Wolves' National Second Tier promotion is a big win for Illawarra youth
Wollongong Wolves head coach David Carney and the club's under-13s youth team players (from left) Luke Prouse, Logan Corbeski, Jett Ristevski, Chase Corbeski and Edward Page are excited about the new National Second Tier opportunity. Picture by Anna Warr
They were among eight initials clubs announced on Monday for the NST.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club enters a new era with refreshed look
At the opening ceremony for the Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club's extensions on Sunday are (from left) John Dryden, Richard Martin, Maryanne Stuart, Victoria Westley-Wise, Peter Evert, Peter Agnew and Alison Byrnes. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
The project has been years in the making.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.