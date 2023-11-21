BlueScope is targeting a streamlined approvals pathway for the redevelopment of up to 200 hectares of surplus land surrounding the Port Kembla steelworks.
In a media release accompanying the release of renders produced by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group after 18 months of consultation, BlueScope CEO Mark Vassella said that the next steps involved getting the plans off the drawing board.
"While the Master Plan has been revealed, now the real work starts! This includes further community consultation, conducting commercial analysis on how this long-term development play could be structured and financed, as well as addressing streamlined planning approval frameworks, and determining infrastructure requirements," Mr Vassella said.
Speaking after the company's annual general meeting in Wollongong on Tuesday, Mr Vassella was asked what these streamlined planning frameworks would look like.
"Given this is probably the largest parcel of industrial land anywhere on the planet that is currently available for [re]use, I would hope that we'll get state significant infrastructure approval."
Large projects in NSW can be deemed "state significant development" and assessed under state-based planning laws. The Minister for Planning is the final decision maker in these matters, however some controversial matters are determined by the Independent Planning Commission.
In a media release issued on Monday night, Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully described the masterplan - which includes the exploration of a "super TAFE" on site - as an "exciting proposal".
"Getting a great education opens up so many opportunities for people, this partnership has the potential to be so beneficial to our local community."
The peak body for councils in NSW, Local Government NSW, has previously criticised the "state significant development" pathway for bypassing local councils and planning panels.
At this stage, besides the potential for a "super TAFE" and a target of 30,000 jobs, it is unclear what the masterplan will involve.
Mr Vassella ruled out any residential development as part of the masterplan, but left the door open to a range of other uses at the site.
"This is a site that lends itself to adjacent industries to the steel industry, to vocational training, to universities, as well as community."
How much access the community will have to the land, much of which will be green parkland, also remains an open question.
"We've not got a definitive plan around the use, but we have an expectation that there'll be large parcels of land that are very suitable for community and public use," Mr Vassella said.
In the commercial lands, businesses in the renewable energy, manufacturing and defence industries would be attracted to the land that is close to a deepwater port, connected to road and rail infrastructure and an hour and a half south of Sydney, Mr Vassella said.
Property Council Illawarra regional director David White said the lands would enable the transition of older-style users of the land to new economic, employment and education opportunities.
"The master plan provides a great opportunity for strong collaboration between industry and state and local government to ensure a seamless planning approval process to deliver on the Bluescope vision for their lands," said Mr White.
"All landowners at Port Kembla will need to embrace the master plan vision to ensure the harmonisation of existing and future uses."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.