Extraordinary waterfront retreat at Barrack Point

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 5 | Car 2
Imagine awakening to the gentle murmur of the ocean, and being able to enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking breathtaking water views.
You may choose to start your day with a surf or a swim or perhaps a leisurely stroll along the rocks or sand.
All this and more awaits you at 20 Shell Cove Road in Barrack Point - an exquisite waterfront retreat that redefines elegance and sophistication.
Listing agent Amanda Bonnici from Ray White Shellharbour City said the location of this property is nothing short of extraordinary.
"The most coveted feature is the direct private beach access, just steps from your door," Amanda said "It's a lifestyle reserved for the fortunate few."
As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the warm embrace of white oak Herringbone timber flooring, creating a seamless flow that invites you deeper into this luxurious haven.
The sense of continuity extends throughout the property, connecting living spaces with an undeniable sense of grace.
"The home has custom French doors, which allow the coastal breeze and natural light to enter every room. It creates an inviting atmosphere of serenity and comfort," Amanda said.
The heart of this sanctuary lies in the shaker style coastal Hampton kitchen, boasting stone benchtops and artisanal Zellige tiles. It's a culinary masterpiece, furnished with a 900mm freestanding Smeg Portofino oven, Ilve steam oven, and a warming drawer.
The downstairs living room features a sandstone gas fireplace, casting a cozy ambience perfect for cooler coastal evenings.
Upstairs, a separate living area provides a serene retreat to unwind while gazing out to the endless expanse of the ocean.
"Relaxation and entertainment are effortless in this home. Venture outdoors to discover spacious balconies and a heated in-ground pool with a glass feature wall and enchanting Bali tile," Amanda said.
Indoors, every detail has been thoughtfully curated, from custom cabinetry in the living areas and study to the opulent bathrooms, adorned with marble and handmade feature tiles.
The main bedroom suite is a haven with an en suite, walk-in wardrobe, and private balcony with ocean views.
This masterpiece offers a life of opulence and tranquillity that transcends imagination.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.