Kiama councillor Karen Renkema-Lang censured for 'improper or unethical' behaviour

By Glen Humphries
Updated November 21 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 8:53pm
Kiama councillor Karen Renkema-Lang was formally censured by fellow councillors in a confidential session of Tuesday night's Kiama council meeting. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Kiama Cr Karen Renkema-Lang has been formally censured by fellow councillors over a radio interview on June 21.

