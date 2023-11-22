Green light for seven-storey Wollongong medical centre

A seven-storey day surgery opposite Wollongong Private Hospital has been given the green light.
The approval from the Southern Regional Planning Panel with further cement the top of Crown Street as the city's medical precinct.
Located at 411-417 Crown Street, the development includes an 18-bed day surgery, medical centre with seven suites and 75 specialist suites.
Parking will be provided via a four-level basement car park with 191 spaces.
A Wollongong City Council report submitted to the panel noted there were 10 submissions when it went on public exhibition - nine of which were opposed.
The main objections related to overshadowing of residences in Staff Street behind the development.
The council report noted that the topography of the site - which sloped down fro Crown Street to Staff Street - played a major factor in that issue.
"It is acknowledged that the proposal will result in a significant level of overshadowing to the residential flat building located to the rear of the site at No. 28-30 Staff Street," the council report stated.
"The overshadowing however is a factor of site topography and not a consequence of the design of the development.
"Any development of the subject site would result in overshadowing of residential properties in Staff Street."
The council report also responded to an increase in traffic due to the development.
"A development of this nature will result in additional traffic, however the traffic generated by the development is unlikely to cause unacceptable impacts," the report said.
"Adequate parking is provided within the site and Transport for NSW have raised no concerns in relation to vehicular access to the site or impacts on traffic flows in Crown Street."
The council report recommended the Southern Regional Planning Panel approve the development.
"The recommendations of the Design Review Panel have been adopted in the revised plans and matters raised by the panel are satisfactorily resolved," the council report stated.
"Internal and external referrals are satisfactory, and submissions have been considered in the assessment. The development is of a scale that will have some visual and amenity impacts on surrounding properties.
"However, these impacts arise from a built form outcome that is largely anticipated (but below) by the current controls and refusal, or redesign of the development is not warranted on this basis.
"It is considered that the proposed development has otherwise been designed appropriately given the nature and characteristics of the site and is unlikely to result in significant adverse impacts on the character or amenity of the surrounding area."
