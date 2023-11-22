Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Green light for seven-storey Wollongong medical centre

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated November 22 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 11:46am
A seven-storey day surgery opposite Wollongong Private Hospital has been given the green light.

