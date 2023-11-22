NAB Wollongong Mall bank is branching out

Wollongong Mall's NAB branch is moving to a $1.3 million home - but says the change won't be an excuse to cut out face-to-face bank tellers.
The bank has lodged a development application with Wollongong City Council for the facade work on their new home - the corner office on the ground floor of Lang's Corner.
The new branch comes with a $1.3 million price tag and will include seven tellers, an ATM situated in an after-hours lobby and several meeting rooms.
The existing entrances on the Kembla Street frontages and one of the two mall doors will closed off and planter boxes installed, restricting access to a single door.
"We're excited about our move down the road to Lang's Corner," said Tony Story from NAB's executive retail team.
"We're investing over $1.3 million in our new branch that will have state-of-the-art banking facilities.
"It's a prime location in the heart of Wollongong that we're sure our customers will love, and our staff are thrilled to be even closer to Lee and Me Cafe.
"We're on track to start construction in January and open by the end of March. Importantly, there'll be no disruption to our customers with this upgrade."
The NAB said the current branch at 147 Crown Street will remain open until the new premises are completed in March.
The relocation will not affect the Business Banking Centre, which moved to Market Street in August this year.
As Lang's Corner is a newly constructed building, with just the facade of the original structure, a report lodged as part of the application said the development was "supportable from a heritage perspective".
