Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

NAB Wollongong Mall bank is branching out

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 22 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong Mall's NAB branch is moving to a $1.3 million home - but says the change won't be an excuse to cut out face-to-face bank tellers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.