The Mercury in 1988: High petrol costs hamper cops

Restrictions on fuel use are hampering police efforts to catch crims in high-speed cars.
The issue came to light following a smash and grab raid at Southern Car Radio in Veronica Street, Warilla, in the early hours of Tuesday.
The thieves had used a stolen turbo-charged Mitsubishi Cordia and led police in panel vans and paddy wagons on a chase that ended in Port Kembla.
During the chase, police radioed ahead to set up road blocks, but the stolen car evaded them.
When police got there, the car had been dumped and the thieves had fled.
"Police sources report they are unable to use as many high-speed pursuit cars as they would like in the early hours of the morning because of fuel cost limits," the Mercury reported.
Police believed the thieves were also responsible for smashing in the front window of Wollongong Car Radio earlier in the week, escaping with $2500 worth of equipment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.