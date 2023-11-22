Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
The Mercury in 1988: High petrol costs hamper cops

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 22 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Looking back at November 23, 1988

Restrictions on fuel use are hampering police efforts to catch crims in high-speed cars.

