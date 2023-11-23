From Australia Idol to family jam: Damien Leith's musical legacy lives on

It's been three years since a former Australia Idol set up camp with his musical family in the Illawarra, and they could be the "noisiest" bunch in Wollongong.
Damien Leith is often reminded of his younger self and siblings when he listens to the banter of his tween and teenage children but doesn't think reality television is where they are destined.
"It is the noisiest house in the neighbourhood, there is no question about it," the Wave FM breakfast radio host told the Mercury.
"It is so noisy that any particular time there could be someone singing a song from a musical, while someone else is pounding on the piano while somebody else is playing electric guitar downstairs."
Even he and his partner Eileen harmonise with a duet on occasion.
"It's funny, it's kind of like history repeats myself," he said.
"I hear the things that they're [my children are] talking about and things that they're planning and it reminds me of when I was about 17 and I'm going 'wow, I can't believe that they're so taken by it all'."
Before Leith shot to fame winning the 2006 series of Idol, he was in a band home in Ireland with his sister and two brothers. They were not quite as good-looking as Irish counterparts The Corrs, he quipped, but they were still talented.
Leith's musical upbringing led him to nine studio albums, with his most recent release a live recording covering some of Roy Orbison's biggest hits in accompaniment by an orchestra at Hamer Hall.
He is delighted his kids have inherited his musical genes but isn't too keen for them to follow in his footsteps entirely. Reality TV talent quests, he believes, have evolved to something far different than the days he stood before Andrew G, Dicko and Marcia Hines.
"If it was years ago maybe, as the formats were a little bit different and I think they were more focused on the actual pattern of finding talent and I don't think they're like that anymore, they're very judges-based," Leith said.
But they don't needs a television judge to give them a touch-down when their dad has their back.
Leith has several tours lined up for 2024 and expects to get Jagger on stage at some, while his daughter Kiki has already sung with him during a stint performing with an orchestra earlier this year.
Meantime, Jagger recently performed with older brother Jarvis in their band The Henry's at Kiama's Clearly Festival, while little sister Kiki starred in the recent Roo Theatre production of A Christmas Carol.
"Any way we can help them out and give them an opportunity of playing to a different audience," Leith said. "If they're up for it, and you never know, they may not think it's cool enough and that's fine as well."
