How the Wolves plan to use 2024 NPL to springboard back onto national stage

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 22 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:21am
Wolves skipper Lachlan Scott celebrates after scoring a goal against Manly United in August. Picture by Adam McLean
Wolves skipper Lachlan Scott celebrates after scoring a goal against Manly United in August. Picture by Adam McLean

Wolves head coach David Carney's phone has been running hot in the past 48 hours with calls from prospective players since it was revealed his Wollongong club will return to the national stage.

