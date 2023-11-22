How the Wolves plan to use 2024 NPL to springboard back onto national stage

Wolves head coach David Carney's phone has been running hot in the past 48 hours with calls from prospective players since it was revealed his Wollongong club will return to the national stage.
Football Australia unveiled the Wolves among eight initial clubs to compete in the first National Second Tier competition in 2025 - which will be one rung below the A-League - alongside Sydney Olympic, Marconi, APIA Leichhardt, Sydney United 58, Preston Lions, South Melbourne and Avondale.
FA plans to introduce two or four more teams before the first ball is kicked, with the NST to feature two full home and away rounds between all sides plus a finals series.
The announcement has created a buzz of excitement around the Illawarra footballing community, as the Wolves take a giant step finally fulfil their long-term dream of returning to Australia's top-flight. It's been two decades since they competed in the now-defunct National Soccer League.
However, before they make their NST debut, Wollongong will return to the NPL NSW competition in 2024. And Wolves chief executive officer Strebre Delovski told the Mercury that their next NPL campaign will be crucial in their preparations for 2025.
"We've got to prepare for the 2024 NPL season, first and foremost. We've still got to look at our player roster and all of the administration side needs to be finalised, as well as our partnership packages, memberships and a whole range of administrative work that needs to be done," Delovski said.
"Fundamentally, training has now started for our senior squads and we're preparing for a February 2024 season kick off. We've spoken to our players and 2024 is not a year where we just cruise along and wait for the National Second Tier - players are going to be playing for contracts.
"We'll build and will have our squad for 2024, but already phone calls fielded by Dave Carney from players all around Australia wanting to come to the club."
