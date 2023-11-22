Tickets set to go on sale for Shellharbour's new look Airshows Downunder

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday for a new look airshow coming to Shellharbour Airport in 2024.
Airshows Downunder will pick up where Wings Over Illawarra left off with a schedule of aerial displays set to thrill and a careers expo, on from March 1 to 3.
Airshow favourites Paul Bennett and Glenn Graham will hit the skies in the renowned Sky Aces troupe, wowing the fans below with formation aerobatics and solo stunts.
The Royal Australian Air Force and Australian Army are also set to join the spectacle, offering the chance to see their latest high-tech aircraft thundering through the sky and up close on the ground.
For 2024, ticket holders will have free access to Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) static aircraft displays.
The full flying program is still under construction but, organiser Justin Giddings said the airshow will showcase the best of modern defence force aircraft, civil aerobatics performers, restored historic and war bird aircraft and ground displays, with the added bonus of free carnival rides for kids.
"Airshows Downunder Shellharbour is an event from the golden age of airshows, reliving the excitement and delight of flying in a carnival atmosphere that the whole family will love," he said.
"The show celebrates the aviation industry and highlights exciting and rewarding careers in an industry that plays an important part in the everyday life of Australia."
Early bird tickets are on sale until February 11, with children aged five to 15 $30 and adults $75 (kids aged four and under are free).
For those wanting a fancier experience, Gold Pass Grandstand passes are available along with the Wings Pavilion, offering VIP viewing with food and drinks, right on the flight line.
For tickets and more details, visit: www.airshowsdownundershellharbour.com.au.
