Jeep becomes airborne, lands on rail lines in wild police chase near Picton

A Jeep allegedly flew through the air and crashed onto railway lines during a wild overnight police chase near Picton.
The pursuit occurred at Thirlmere after officers attempted to stop a white Jeep Grand Cherokee for an alcohol and drug test at 12.30am on Saturday, November 18.
"After activating all warning devices, the vehicle has taken off at high speed," Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers said.
The Jeep allegedly sped into a cul-de-sac street before crashing.
"The vehicle was seen to hit the gutter at the end of the road, then the embankment next to the railway line at high speed, before becoming airborne and disappearing down onto the railway line some eight metres below the road surface," police said.
A male allegedly ran from the vehicle, however police were able to apprehend a the 37-year-old male driver from Yerrinbool in the Southern Highlands.
He returned a positive roadside drug test and officers found the man's drivers licence had been disqualified in August, 2023 for a period of 12 months.
He was arrested and taken to Narellan Police Station for a secondary drug analysis which returned a positive result to methamphetamine.
The man was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Picton Local Court on December 13.
Despite an extensive search police could not local the male who ran from the scene.
Nobody was injured during the pursuit, however the vehicle was extensively damaged.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.