How Wollongong council plans to make parts of the city safer for women

Fairy lights, glowing seats and community events are some of the measures Wollongong City Council will introduce in parts of the city in a bid to make it safer for women and gender-diverse people.
The first of these safety actions will be rolled out at the end of the month under the Safer Cities: Her Way project.
The project began with a survey conducted earlier in 2023, which asked residents to mark on maps of the CBD, Dapto and Port Kembla the places they felt unsafe and why.
This consultation was followed by walks with residents, council staff and the police to discuss safety issues, and workshops to develop possible actions.
Transport for NSW, which funded the initiative, has since approved the plan the council developed.
New plans for the Wollongong CBD show fairy lights in trees and a light-up ring seat in MacCabe Park, and LED upgrades to existing streetlights along Burelli Street up to the train station.
Dapto Square will also receive fairy lights in its trees to reduce shadows and light ring seats, festoon lighting under an awning, picnic tables instead of bench seats to encourage people to meet and a 'smart pole' with phone charging capabilities and CCTV.
New solar lighting will be installed in the Dapto station car park and existing streetlights will be replaced with LED lights.
In Port Kembla, festoon lights will go up along Wentworth Street, fairy lights will be added to trees in both Wentworth Street and Old Port Road on the way to the train station, way-finding signage will be installed, and streetlights will also be upgraded with LED.
The project will also trial community events to make these areas more lively and safe, including a free outdoor cinema, weekly food van or BBQ for young people, and free weekly exercise events in the MacCabe Park.
The council will install a stage in Dapto Square for live music events on Thursday evenings, and host a monthly outdoor cinema event.
A Wollongong City Council spokesperson said the measures would be implemented gradually over the next few months, starting in the CBD and Dapto.
"Activations such as an outdoor cinema and picnic in the park events will run between December 2023 and April 2024," the spokesperson said.
"The rest of the trial interventions will begin implementation from December 2023."
The spokesperson said the council's in-kind work, including landscaping and the replacement of the city's streetlight network with LEDs was already underway.
The state government has recently launched a statewide, crowd-mapping project under the Safer Cities initiatiev that also aims to identify the places where women and gender-diverse people feel unsafe.
Some of the pins on the YourGround map reflect areas and issues of concern flagged by participants in the Her Way project, including Crown Street Mall, MacCabe Park, the Wollongong station precinct, and Dapto Square.
But the newer map identifies other areas too, such as WIN Stadium - "I often run and walk around this location but only during daylight hours as there is no street lighting," one person said - Guest Park in Fairy Meadow, and the shared paths behind Thomas Dalton Park in Fairy Meadow, in Thomas Gibson Park in Thirroul, and between the station and Rothery Street in Bellambi.
People have also pinned safe spots: Lawrence Hargrave Drive in Thirroul ("great village atmosphere") and Station Street in Bulli.
"The data collected through YourGround NSW will be reviewed and anaylsed by Monash University and collated into a research report for the Department of Communities and Justice," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"The aim is for this information to be used to inform future design, creation, and management of public spaces to help women, girls and gender diverse people in NSW feel safer."
