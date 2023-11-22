Harlequins to host Waratahs trial against NSW Pasifica in Campbelltown

Hosting a much-anticipated trail match between the NSW Waratahs and NSW Pasifica at Harelquins Showground this Friday night is not the only thing that is pleasing Campbelltown Harlequins president Col Packer.
Packer is ecstatic that the rugby-loving region of Campbelltown and the Illawarra District Rugby Union in general will get to watch quality rugby in their own backyard.
But more importantly he sees the move as Rugby Australia getting its house back in order and supporting grass-roots rugby, following the drama which led to Daniel Herbert taking over the reigns from the recently departed RA chairman Hamish McLennan.
"This is one of the good things that's happened because McLennan's disappeared," Packer said.
"Australian rugby is starting to recognise very clearly that if they don't touch what's out there in the suburbs, if they don't get their fingers into that pie, their little game of playing around with all the private schools and all those establishment types, is going to leave rugby union in Australia in a state of extreme disrepair.
"At the Harelquins alone, we've had three Wallaroos come out of our club. The current rep player Atasi Lafai is a great player, terrific rugby union player.
"Women's rugby is the way of the future, no two ways about it."
Packer said former Campbelltown players would also be on show this Friday night, notably teen rugby sensation Jackson Ropata.
The 19-year-old is a former Harlequins junior who plays for Southern Districts, has featured in the Australian U20 squad and is a member of the Waratahs academy squad this season.
"It will be great to see Jackson again. He is one of the many good young players we've produced over the years," the Harlequins president said.
"The NSW Pacifica guys also have a few Harelquin juniors in their squad. We have been producing guys for ages.
"Fotu Aleau for example was a great Shute Shield player. He still comes down ever Wednesday to coach kids on our paddock just out of the goodness of his heart to try and breed up and skill-up some of these young blokes that have already been given contracts with the Waratahs and other clubs.
"We are very happy as the Harlequins club to be offering up our facilities for the betterment of rugby."
Packer praised the Waratahs for bringing the trial game to Campbelltown and trying everything in their power to encourage young kids to take up rugby and continue playing the game for as long as possible.
"Rugby needs all the help it can get at the moment, especially at the grass-roots level," he said.
"If we can't get sufficient help, and it's very difficult at the moment when you've got the [rugby league] going into schools with their bags of goodies and the soccer boys are doing the same, as are the AFL.
"On the other hand we've got our rugby union guys like [NSW Rugby's Illawarra development officer] Shaun McCready hung out to dry.
"Look at what he's got to try and do with the patch he's got to cover. It's just crazy what Australian rugby has done, the way they just let this thing slip through.
"The Waratahs know their is work to do at the grassroots level, that's why they have brought the game here and that's why they are promoting it as much as possible.
"They have a great interview with Jackson Ropata talking about the game and his rugby journey they are using to promote this game online through their social media.
"Jackson and a bunch of the guys are explaining why they're out in the west and south-west areas to promote the game....... the Waratahs are basically aware now that if they don't open up their minds to the talent in this basin, there ain't going to be kids playing in the game for too much longer.
"This game I think is part of that strategy of trying to encourage more kids to play."
The Waratahs' strategy also includes potentially offering up two playing contracts to NSW Pasifica players.
"The Waratahs are saying to the NSW Pasifica mob, there's two contracts up for grabs, so make it a hard game, play tough, show us your talents, and two of you blokes are going to end up with contracts with the Waratahs," Packer said.
"That's a pretty good incentive for those Islander boys. It's also a good move from the Waratahs in more ways than one.
"They are so strongly grasping this idea that you've got to touch base with the west, you've got to get into it otherwise you're going to miss the boat, rugby league is going to do you and do you hard.
"You can't be an organisation that tries to buy league players and turn them into rugby union players.
"I've played rugby for 50 or 60 years and it binds in your blood. You just absolutely become infatuated and you never lose that infatuation if you're a true rugby man.
"Rugby is a much different game than league. It produces a whole different bunch of skills and it produces a whole different bunch of mentalities.
"But at the end of the day we've got to bring these young kids with us. They've got to be given a chance.
"Some of these kids that are running around these days are brilliant. Just look at Ropata.
"When he was a junior in our club, aged about nine-years-old, I said to him 'you will play for Australia one day, I'm telling you, you've got a lot of talent, you've got a lot of skill, don't get distracted by it, listen to what your father's telling you and listen to what we're telling you'.
"As a young fellow we just drifted him up through the process and off he goes. These days he's a these days he is a full on Waratah who will definitely be playing for Australia one day."
The NSW Waratahs v NSW Pasifica game kicks off at 6pm on Friday, November 24.
