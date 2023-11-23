Accused Albion Park home arsonist given final chance to turn life around

A woman accused of burning down a heritage-listed Albion Park home alongside her lover has been given a chance to turn her life around after being bailed to a 12-month rehabilitation program.
"If you leave for any reason, you will have breached your bail," the magistrate told Danielle Lawrence. "I hope you heard my words of caution."
Lawrence, 47, denies setting fire to the Terry Street property and causing damage to the value of $695,000 after crews scrambled to control a blaze in June.
The cleaner dialled into Wollongong Local Court where she sought her release from Dillwynia Correctional Centre on Wednesday.
Police will allege Lawrence was caught on CCTV walking down the driveway of 87 Terry Street in the early hours of June 24 alongside Kiall Powell and another man who had a prosthetic leg.
The two residents weren't home at the time.
It's alleged the man with the prosthetic leg left from the back of the premises and put something in the boot of a maroon Toyota Camry about 9.30am.
Police will allege Lawrence was wearing sunglasses and a hoodie when she left with Powell an hour later, as a plume of white smoke was seen billowing from the back of the house.
The smoke cloud darkened prompting nearby witnesses to contact triple zero. Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze however the property was destroyed.
Detectives tapped Lawrence's phone after the blaze, revealing an alleged text message she received from Powell that read: "The c--- that ripped me, I burnt his house down".
CCTV stills were released to the public in relation to the man with the prosthetic leg on July 26.
In a tapped phone call, Powell allegedly told Lawrence, "Did you see the news tonight?" adding that he hoped the man wouldn't dob the pair in.
"Do you reckon he will? I feel sick," Lawrence allegedly said.
"Anyway who gives a f---. I'm just giving you the heads up. I f---ing miss you ... I can't wait to make love to you," Powell allegedly said.
"I can't wait to make proper love to you," Lawrence allegedly replied.
Lawrence was arrested on August 21 and has remained behind bars since. With a bed secured at a full-time drug rehabilitation facility, she made a fresh bid for release.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming noted Lawrence previously left a rehab program without finishing, however opted to grant her the chance with strict conditions.
"You've got a long criminal history, you've got previous breaches of bail ... and a number of times you've been sentenced to imprisonment," the magistrate said.
"If you don't complete this rehab now, this is the point you will spend the rest of your life in custody."
"I understand your Honour," Lawrence said.
Lawrence has pleaded not guilty to damaging property by fire and concealing a serious indictable offence, with the matter was adjourned to January 24.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.