Frasers and 'dodgy builders' in Shellharbour on notice: Watson

Frasers Property Australia and dodgy builders in the Illawarra are on notice with the introduction of new powers for the Building Commissioner to target low rise, single occupancy dwellings, Member for Shellharbour Anna Watson has said.
"I say to Frasers and to dodgy builders that they are on notice," Ms Watson said in NSW Parliament yesterday. "They should do better, do their job and get it right the first time around."
Major developments in the Shellharbour area have come under the microscope of the Building Commissioner, including The Waterfront development, where the Mercury revealed significant defects in facades and waterproofing earlier this year in the Frasers and Shellharbour City Council joint venture.
Until now, developers of low-rise, single occupancy dwellings have been exempt from the inspection powers the Building Commissioner David Chandler has wielded to bring the multi-storey apartment building sector into line.
Ms Watson said the extension of these powers to detached dwellings would make an impact locally.
"Frasers will be trembling at the thought of the Building Commissioner visiting one of its class 1 homes currently under construction," she said. "Frasers has many questions to answer, and it has many apologies to make."
Rectification works are ongoing on those sites where defects have occurred, with the process expected to take 18 months from when defects were first identified.
"The residents of Shell Cove who are impacted by these faults are absolutely disgusted, and rightly so, as they are living with major issues with waterproofing, as well as general poor-quality build: homes so poor that the owners must think that they were built by amateurs who watched a "how to" video on YouTube just before showing up to the building site," she said.
"That is how pathetic it is in the Shell Cove area for many homeowners; roof construction so poor that the owners would have been better off leaving the roof off and having the whole house open to the sky-at least it would dry faster and there would be no chance of mould."
Last fortnight, Mr Chandler visited the Illawarra to meet with industry representatives. There he briefed them on his increased powers, as well as leaving with a warning that he will return to inspect homes with his new powers.
Ms Watson said she looked forward to showing him around her electorate.
"I am looking forward to welcoming the Building Commissioner back to Shell Cove after this legislation passes."
