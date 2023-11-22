Wollongong's low bridges known as a wind tower killer for 18 months

The fact the low bridges over the M1 in Wollongong could kill off a wind tower manufacturing facility planned for Port Kembla has been known for at least 18 months.
Steelmaker BlueScope has revealed it has scrapped plans for the facility, the headline attraction for its new $200 million-plus Advanced Steel Manufacturing Precinct (ASMAP) at Port Kembla.
This was because the bridges on approach to Mr Ousley were too small for the giant pieces - up to 6.5m in diameter - to fit under.
Steve Garner from Victorian wind tower manufacturer Keppel Prince estimated it was at least 18 months ago that he warned the bridges were a barrier.
He told "the relevant authorities" his company was interested in Port Kembla but the bridge heights may make it impossible.
Concerns were also raised by NSW Ports in its 40-year master plan, which said intersections may need to be widened to make alternate routes viable.
While the Mercury understands efforts have been underway to find an alternate route through Wollongong - via Corrimal St and Mt Ousley Rd - BlueScope seems to have admitted defeat at Port Kembla.
The steelmaker is still committed to finding a site and a partner to manufacture wind towers but this is likely to be elsewhere in NSW.
With the loss of the wind tower facility the permanent jobs to be created by the project have been slashed from 140 to 18. The federal government gave it a $55 million grant last March.
It was then that Mr Garner raised the bridge issue that BlueScope's Environmental Impact Statement for the ASMAP showed it had scraped the wind tower facility.
BlueScope's EIS quotes advice from Transport for NSW (TfNSW) that the alternate routes are not appropriate.
"Even alternative routes, through high density residential and commercial areas, were not deemed as viable alternatives," it states.
"Importantly, this feedback from both the regulators (primarily TfNSW) and the community, reinforced BlueScope's decision to change the scope of the project and re-design to remove the wind tower facility."
The Mercury asked Member for Wollongong Paul Scully to explain why raising the bridges was not possible. He did not directly answer this question.
"Transport limitations will also impact on the transportation of wind turbine components imported into Port Kembla as well as limiting opportunities to fabricate them in Port Kembla," he said.
"It supports and reinforces the need to establish a suitably-located domestic manufacturing facility that will use Port Kembla steel which will indirectly help to grow local jobs as demand for local steel increases."
An average of 60 jobs would be created in the construction phase, with a peak of 95 - down from almost 200 forecast in the original scoping plans.
BlueScope has a longstanding supply arrangement in place with Keppel Prince, which manufactures wind towers in Portland, Victoria.
