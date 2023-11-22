Ex-cop makes mental health bid after assaulting teen in Shellharbour park

A former Lake Illawarra police officer who assaulted a 15-year-old boy in a park while on duty has applied to have his charge dismissed under mental health law.
Stephen Andrew De Jong, who was an officer for 22 years, faced a four-day hearing in June in which he denied assaulting and threatening the teenager at a Shellharbour park on October 4, 2020.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien found De Jong guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and not guilty of a second charge.
De Jong faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt argued he should be diverted under mental health legislation.
"What would a conviction do for this man, how is it in the public interest?" Mr Schmidt said, noting De Jong had been diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder.
"This man needs rehabilitation."
The court previously heard De Jong received a "distressed" phone call from his wife prior to the 2020 incident, saying she felt "unsafe" as two boys were staring and taking pictures of her while at a playground.
An on-duty De Jong made a detour to the park while his police partner remained in the vehicle.
De Jong then threw the victim off his bike, dragged him along a footpath, and put his knee on the back of his neck as he went through his phone, the court found.
The magistrate said medical documents and photographs of the victim's injuries, including bruising on his right forearm and right hip, were consistent with the assault.
De Jong wasn't able to identify a specific offence the victim was committing and failed to contact the child's parents.
The victim previously told the Mercury he couldn't breathe while being knelt on and expressed his relief over the finding of guilty.
De Jong was medically discharged from the NSW Police after the incident.
Prosecutor Andrew Charleston argued De Jong should be punished with under the law due to the objective seriousness of the offending.
However Mr Schmidt said there was no rational basis De Jong posed a risk to others, adding the community would be better served if he received mental health treatment.
"We don't just chuck them (emergency service personnel) on the heap when something happens to them in society ... we help them," Mr Schmidt said.
Magistrate O'Brien adjourned his decision to December 1 to mull over the material tendered, including medical documents and a victim impact statement.
