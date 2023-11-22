Meet Scarborough Wombarra's ground-breaking female surf lifesaver

It's not an exaggeration to say that Rachelle Balez is a trailblazer for surf lifesaving in the Illawarra.
The Scarborough Wombarra Surf Life Saving Club stalwart has been the club's patrol team captain for four or five years, including leading a very unique set-up for the past three years.
It is the first time that the club has ever boasted an all-female patrol team, which is something that Balez is very proud of. It's a far cry from when, as a teenager nearly two decades ago, she was among a small handful of women on patrol at Wombarra Beach.
Balez has also proven to be a natural fit as captain.
She was recently recognised for her leadership skills by being named Patrol Captain of the Year at the Surf Life Saving NSW's Awards of Excellence.
"When I started patrolling at 16, I was one of two girls at the club who patrolled," Balez told the Mercury.
"For several years, I was the only girl that was on patrol. It was often me - as a 16, 17 or 18 year old girl - and a bunch of dads. But I loved being at the beach, so I had no problem being the only girl. But it's nice to have an all-girl patrol because, as a patrol captain, I have to think about the way that we look after the beach differently.
"If you're on a mixed gender or a male dominated patrol, you often have a lot more brute strength or muscle power behind you. But on our patrol, we will have 17 or 18 year old girls who are incredibly fit and strong in one capacity, but would struggle to bring in a 120-kilo person from the beach.
"We have to really think about how we'd work in a rescue scenario."
Balez is also now pursuing another great male-dominated opportunity - training to become an inflatable rubber boat driver.
"I've never really been in the club when there's been female IRB drivers. And it really comes down to the thing that representation matters," she said.
"So if you can see girls out there doing it, as a young girl, you have that belief that 'I can do it too'."
Balez has been part of Scarborough Wombarra SLSC for almost three decades, joining the club as a nipper at seven or eight. She fell in love with her local beach at a tender age, especially as a teen, because "I could escape home or doing homework".
Wombarra Beach has also always provided her with a challenge, something that has put her in good stead since joining the patrol team nearly 20 years ago.
"Reflecting back on my time here, we were lucky that Scarborough Wombarra is a bit of a tricky beach, so I think it was very valuable learning my nippers skills and surf confidence there. When we did carnivals at other beaches, they were pretty stable there. But if other nippers came to our beach, they'd kind of freak out, but we were so used to the challenging conditions," Balez said.
"It's great to spend a couple of hours each weekend at the beach - it's also such a community connector. And being a patrolling member, you get this unique opportunity to connect with people from your local community that you normally wouldn't. On patrol, you'll have a mix of people, from teenagers through to people in their 50s, 60s or 70s. You get this cross-generational thing and people from all walks of life, it really takes you a step outside of your normal social group but still present within your local community.
"You get to meet the most interesting people and see a different side of people that you normally wouldn't connect with."
