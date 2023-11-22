Why this 15-year-old is rallying Wollongong's students to strike for Palestine

Wollongong students will go on strike from school this week to protest the violence occurring against children in Gaza.
Event organiser 15-year-old Audrey Salmon, from Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts, said local students had an "obligation as children" to act.
"As a child, I know a threat to the fundamental rights of a child is a threat to the security of children everywhere," Audrey said.
"Our strike is for high school students to show solidarity with Palestinian children."
Students will meet at Wollongong Town Hall at 12.30pm on Friday, November 24 and march through nearby streets.
They are asking both the Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes and the Member for Wollongong Paul Scully to make demands in state and federal parliament.
A media statement from student organisers says protesters want an unconditional ceasefire and immediate flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The Israeli cabinet announced on November 22 a pause in fighting with Hamas militant group for a hostage and prisoner exchange.
Under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of its roughly 240 hostages over a four-day period.
"The release of every additional ten hostages will result in one additional day in the pause," a statement from the Israeli government said.
The Wollongong student protesters also said they wanted "the abolishment of Israel's illegal settlements and the return of Palestinian people to their sovereign lands, [and] the emancipation of the Palestinian people from Palestine's apartheid regime".
Audrey said children played a critical role in the rally movement, as almost half of the Palestinian population was under 18 years of age according to UNICEF.
"What child can look at another child being brutalised and imprisoned by a fully armed soldier and blame the child?" she said.
"We want to see a future where there is no distinction between the extent that a Palestinian and an Israeli child's human rights are honoured."
Students across the country are planning to strike from school this week but some people have called on rally organisers to not involve children in the rally.
For instance, Victorian schools have been instructed to discourage the strike planned for Thursday, 23 November.
An open letter to the Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allen asks her to make a stance against involving school children in a strike has garnered more than 6000 signatures, while opposition education spokeswoman Jess Wilson stated the strike could cause "disunity in the classroom and [pit] students against each other."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres previously said Gaza was becoming a "graveyard for children" with the World Health Organisation (WHO) stating about 160 children are killed every day.
The Wollongong rally has been organised by Audrey Salmon and her Youth4Youth group with the assistance of Students for Palestine at the University of Wollongong.
