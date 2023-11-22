Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong man's big plans after $100,000 lottery win

By Newsroom
Updated November 22 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong man's big plans after $100,000 lottery win
Wollongong man's big plans after $100,000 lottery win

Christmas presents and a holiday on the South Coast were top of the shopping list for one Wollongong man who won $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.