Tradie loses a lifetime of tools as Port Kembla shed erupts in flames

A Port Kembla tradie has lost a lifetime of tools and projects after his shed erupted into flames overnight.
The fire ignited at 6.50pm on Tuesday, November 21, in a shed in the backyard of a Jubilee Road home.
"There were large volumes of dark smoke," Fire and Rescue NSW Warrawong Station Officer Tim Jones said of the crew's arrival.
The blaze was so ferocious that it took firefighters almost two hours to extinguish it.
Access was hampered due to a cluttered backyard and a shed packed very full of combustibles.
"It just took a long time to put out because of all the stuff that was in there," Station Officer Jones said.
Four truckloads of firefighters from Warrawong, Unanderra and Shellharbour were called to the property.
The owner of the property is a retired builder and Station Officer Jones said the man had stored many tools and building project in the shed.
"I felt sorry for the guy," he said.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, but crews said it was not suspicious.
