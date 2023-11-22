Wind tower manufacture all at sea without the will to make it happen

The loss of the wind tower manufacturing facility once planned for BlueScope's Port Kembla steelworks is more than just a modification.
It removes the headline attraction, the renewable energy boast prominent in each statement around the $55 million in federal funding for the project.
Without the wind tower facility the "advanced manufacturing precinct" will create 18 ongoing jobs once operational. It's very different to the 200 jobs trumpeted by former energy minister Angus Taylor when he announced the funding.
The fact bridges such as University Ave are too low for huge turbine pieces to fit under has been known for some time - certainly long enough for progress to be made on a solution, if the will is there.
Steve Garner from Victorian wind tower manufacturer Keppel Prince said as much more than a year ago. He said his company was keen to invest in manufacturing here, but warned the bridge issue was a killer.
So Illawarra residents see one level of government handing over $55 million while another level of government says it can't be done.
This while those involved have known the bridges could make the plan impossible unless another route can be found.
Raising bridges is hugely expensive, but are we to accept these low structures will forever prevent giant components coming in or out of Port Kembla? Or do governments have the will to adapt Corrimal St and Mt Ousley Rd to handle the oversized traffic?
BlueScope has had supply arrangements with Keppell Prince for years, so it is still able to sell the increased output of steel plate for use in wind towers.
The people of the Illawarra don't care which level of government is to blame, as much as they care about the 140 jobs which were said to be coming, and the fact "advanced manufacturing" was to include renewable energy.
Which is a better use of taxpayers' money - is it handing over tens of millions to help one company adapt to changing markets?
Or is it providing and modifying the infrastructure (which government already owns) to help facilitate economic development and employment?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.