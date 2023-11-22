Driver dies in horror early morning accident in Southern Highlands

A man has died in a horror single-vehicle crash after a car hit a tree in the Southern Highlands overnight.
Emergency services were called to Sally's Corner Road at Exeter at 4.20am on Wednesday, November 22 following reports of the crash.
"The driver was travelling in an easterly direction, when the sedan left the road, about two kilometres west of Old Argyle Road," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
Paramedics treated the driver however he died at the scene.
The man is yet to be formally identified though believed to be in his late teens.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and have called on any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A section of Sally's Corner Road, between Old Argyle Road and The Hume Highway was closed following the crash but it's since reopened.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
