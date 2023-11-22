Illawarra Mercury
Driver dies in horror early morning accident in Southern Highlands

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
November 22 2023 - 2:20pm
NSW Police vehicles. File picture
A man has died in a horror single-vehicle crash after a car hit a tree in the Southern Highlands overnight.

