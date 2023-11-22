Warilla man kidnapped, assaulted woman during wild CBD chase, police allege

A Warilla man has been accused of coercing a woman into a car before kicking off a "reckless" police chase which came to a dramatic halt at the Wollongong CBD.
Toby Gladden was arrested following the alleged 17-kilometre pursuit in which driver's were reportedly put at risk and PolAir helicopters were called in to assist on Tuesday afternoon.
The 23-year-old did not seek bail when his matter was mentioned at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, with formal pleas yet to be entered to 12 charges.
Police will allege Gladden forced a 22-year-old woman, who is known to him, into his vehicle at Lake Illawarra about 2.20pm.
A witness contacted triple-0 and manhunt began to find Gladden, with PolAir helicopters and unmarked police vehicles called to help.
"Whilst travelling south along Windang Road, Windang ... officers attempted to stop the vehicle where it will be alleged the vehicle failed to comply, and a pursuit was initiated," police said in a statement.
The alleged pursuit was terminated due to safety reasons, however, a second chase allegedly began after officers saw the vehicle at Berkeley.
Witnesses claim they saw the car driving on the wrong side of the road during the alleged chase, and at one stage, it was allegedly seen driving across McCabe Park.
Police will allege they chased the vehicle through the Wollongong CBD, until it stopped in the car park of a business along Kenny Street, where Gladden allegedly ran from the scene.
Officers barricaded the entrances to a Keira Street car park and arrested Gladden after a search, allegedly finding him with 0.95 grams of meth inside a clear resealable bag.
Police determined the vehicle had allegedly been stolen from Albion Park Rail on Monday and that Gladden was disqualified from driving until 2025.
No one was injured and no property was damaged during the hours-long incident.
Gladden is charged with a raft of offences including common assault, two counts of common assault occasioning actual bodily harm, larceny, intimidation, and taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain advantage - the latter considered to be a form of kidnapping.
He is also charged with driving while disqualified, knowingly driving a stolen conveyance, police pursuit not stopping while driving dangerously, driving recklessly, furiously or at a speed or manner dangerous, and possessing a prohibited drug.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming formally refused bail and adjourned the matter to next January.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.