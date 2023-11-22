Illawarra teens turn to cheaper gyms as inflation hits young people hardest

As young people cut back on spending as cost of living increases and lower wages hit this cohort the largest, health and recreation services are some of the items people are most likely to drop, even as the Illawarra faces a chronic health crisis.
To counter this, a gym at the heart of the Illawarra's diabetes hot-spot is offering a free gym membership for summer for young people aged between 15 and 19.
From November 28, teens will be able to sign up to Planet Fitness Warrawong for free, with membership offered for free until February 2024.
Current gym users Byron Thake and Harrison Fonseca already switched to Planet Fitness from other gyms due to the high cost of gym membership.
Having an additional $10 a week - the cost of gym membership - in their pockets wouldn't go towards weekends out, either said, but instead on basic essentials.
"It would be a little bit extra to spend on food and what I need, stuff like that," Mr Thake said.
"That extra $10 a week is going to help out, especially being a teenager and having to afford everything."
According to the latest CommBank iQ cost of living insights report, young people were cutting back the most on discretionary spending. Those aged between 25 and 29 were cutting back on spending the most, with a 5.1 per cent change between this year and last.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures showed that recreation and culture had one of the smallest growths in spending in September, the latest month for which figures were available. Only alcohol and tobacco, miscellaneous goods and services were lower - besides furnishings and household equipment, which was down 10 per cent after record highs during COVID.
The reduction in spending on items such as gym memberships follows figures showing that the Illawarra is in the grips of a chronic health crisis. Warrawong residents were the most likely to have diabetes and kidney diseases, two diseases linked to lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise.
Planet Fitness regional manager Natalie Randall said the gym aimed to break down the barriers to people getting fit.
"We've always been about breaking the entry for people who are looking to come into the gym for an affordable price," Ms Randall said. "We know that right now, a lot of families out there are feeling like a bit of a sting."
Club manager Cheyne Pike said members were asking about discounts and freezing membership due to the current pressures on household budgets, but with the restriction of Active Kids vouchers to lower income families from February next year, more families were turning to gyms as an affordable way of staying fit.
