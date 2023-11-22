Rodeo 4 Life returns to Wollongong with country star Travis Collins

Bulls, riders and country music fans will pile into WIN Entertainment Centre in May for Wollongong's Rodeo 4 life, all in the name of organ donation.
Between the crooning of Australian country icon and Golden Guitar winner Travis Collins and the sounds of wild bulls bucking off their riders, organiser and liver transplant recipient Doug Vickers said rodeo fans were in for a "thrilling night of entertainment".
"If we can raise awareness about organ transplants while giving people a memorable night out, then we have achieved our intended purpose," he said.
"A transplant provides seriously ill individuals with the time to live, love, and achieve things they couldn't have imagined at one time.
"Being able to accomplish this while offering fans a thrilling night of entertainment, and simultaneously providing a platform for the country's professional riders to showcase their remarkable skills, is an achievement I take pride in being a part of."
The 2024 event will unfold in a specially designed rodeo arena, featuring daring cowboys striving to stay mounted on the country's most formidable rodeo bulls for a full 8-second count. Riders will vie for a championship title and a prize purse of $60,000.
All profits from the night go back to research at the Royal Prince Alfred (RPA) Transplant Institute.
Renowned for its groundbreaking work in organ transplant research and surgery, the RPA has played a pivotal role in saving numerous lives, including those of liver and kidney transplant patients from the Illawarra region.
Rodeo 4 Life is at the WIN Entertainment Centre, Saturday May 25. Tickets start at $74 per person, with bookings available through Ticketmaster, from Thursday, November 23.
