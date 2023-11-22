Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Keiran Govers signs off as NSW Pride secure winning double

By Tony de Souza
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra's Blake and Kieran Govers pictured after their final round match at Sydney Olympic Park between the NSW Pride and Adelaide Fire. Picture - Supplied
Illawarra's Blake and Kieran Govers pictured after their final round match at Sydney Olympic Park between the NSW Pride and Adelaide Fire. Picture - Supplied

The NSW Pride men's and women's teams have qualified for the Hockey One League finals after convincing wins over Adelaide Fire on Saturday night at Sydney Olympic Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.