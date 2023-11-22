Keiran Govers signs off as NSW Pride secure winning double

The NSW Pride men's and women's teams have qualified for the Hockey One League finals after convincing wins over Adelaide Fire on Saturday night at Sydney Olympic Park.
The men easily beat the Fire 7-3 and the women won 2-0, with Illawarra/South Coast players again in the forefront of this final round match which took both teams to the top of their ladders.
In the absence of Kookaburra Flynn Ogilvie, it was left to Wollongong star Blake Govers who opened the score early in the game and fellow Illawarra player Daine Richards who contributed two goals to the scoreline.
The women's game saw Gerringong Hockeyroo Grace Stewart score both goals, and the debut of University player Miri Maroney for the Pride. The men's match also witnessed the debut of Albion Park goalkeeper Nathan Ackroyd, who played a great game to keep the score down, conceding only three goals and saving a conversion goal.
"I felt I had a decent game for my first game. There were a few good saves at important times, which could have changed the momentum of the game," Ackroyd said.
"I was not really nervous, but more had excitement to get out there to play. I really enjoyed it."
The final round game also witnessed the final retirement of former local Kookaburra and Olympian Kieran Govers, who bowed out of the Adelaide team but a rare opportunity of playing against his younger brother.
"It's been a blast for me and not fun chasing those NSW Pride boys around because they are unbelievable," Govers said.
"I can now relax and watch my younger brother play."
Blake Govers wasted no time to put the Pride ahead in the second minute of the game when he hit a powerful shot after collecting a pass from Tom Craig, but failed to increase the score after the Fire keeper Jed Snowden saved the conversion.
Five minutes into the second, Tim Brand made it 2-0 when he scored from the rebound off Govers' first penalty corner, which was padded away by Snowden. A minute later, Craig made it 3-0 finishing a move by Brand, but missed the conversion before Adelaide came back to 3-1 just before the break.
The onslaught continued when Richards scored from a goal-mouth scramble in the 34th minute and duly converted his goal for a 5-1 lead.
The Fire were back again reducing the deficit to 5-2 from a penalty corner which Ackroyd failed to save. Craig completed his hat-trick five minutes into the final quarter when he scored from a reverse stick shot from a through ball by Dylan Martin and coolly converted taking the score to 7-2.
Adelaide fired back in the dying seconds of the game from a penalty corner for a final score of 7-3.
Illawarra player Richards, now in the development squad in Perth, said the win over Adelaide was nice and it was excellent to finish off the season undefeated.
"It was great to get on the scoreboard personally," Richards said.
"But altogether there were some incredible team goals and individual efforts. We believe as a team we still haven't put on a completely dominant performance despite what some of the scores may say."
After a scoreless first half in the women's match, Stewart broke that deadlock eight minutes into the third quarter when she finished off a circle move and then converted her goal with a terrific high lob to completely beat the Fire keeper Zoe Newman.
Newman then defended several drag flicks from Pride captain and Albion Park Hockeyroo Madi Smith to keep the score to 2-0.
"We lost structure in the first half and needed to score goals. We then bounced in the second half to qualify for the finals in Canberra this weekend," Smith said.
"It was good to win with a lot of debutants and to give them some exposure to the level we need to be at for this week. It wasn't our best performance, but sometimes you have to grind out games and win ugly.
"It was great to see Miri make her debut and, for her, more game time will only give her more confidence."
In the semi-finals this Saturday, the Pride men face the Tassie Tigers and the women play the Canberra Chill.
