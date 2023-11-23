Behind the doors of UOW Molecular Horizons

University of Wollongong research was put under the spotlight in a behind-the-scenes tour showcasing their state-of-the-art equipment and multi-million dollar projects
The Molecular Horizons building facility focuses on researching cancer, antimicrobial resistance, and Alzheimer's, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases.
It is also home to Australia's most powerful biological electron microscope.
Director of Molecular Horizons Professor Martina Sanderson-Smith said they have facilities to image things that from a cellular level down to an individual molecule which is one ten-millionth of a centimetre in size.
The researchers invited Assistant Minister for Education Senator Anthony Chisholm, Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes, and local media on a tour of the facility on November 22.
"We were showing the capability that we have to really tackle some of the world's biggest problems from a molecular level," Professor Sanderson-Smith said.
University of Wollongong has received $20 million in funding from the independent body Australian Research Council (ARC) in the past year.
The funding has assisted them in various projects such as studying how cells replicate and repair themselves and designing diagnostics to combat diseases.
Professor Sanderson-Smith said this funding is essential to retain experts within the university and to support new research projects.
"We plan to use the investment to really support those people who have the talent, the knowledge and the expertise [and to] resource them to partner with the people that are able to put some of the discoveries into action," she said.
The Assistant Minister for Education said investing in tertiary education not only benefits students but "plays a vital role in boosting our economy now and into the future".
"A recent impact assessment of ARC-funded research found every dollar invested in the ARC National Competitive Grants Program generates more than three dollars of economic output," Senator Anthony Chisholm said.
After the tour of the facility, Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes said she was astounded by the work of UOW researchers.
"Some of the work that they're doing, not just around curing diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's disease and work around antibiotics, but they have also got another eye on reducing the cost of diagnostics as well, which will save our health system and our taxpayers' money in the future."
UOW has been ranked seventh in the inaugural Australian Financial Review Best Universities Ranking released on November 22. The ranking evaluated 40 Australian universities across multiple categories.
UOW was the only university to rank in the top 20 in every category and they ranked fourth in Australia for equity and access.
Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Patricia Davidson said she is proud to be a leader in the sector when it comes to driving equity and access outcomes for students.
"Around 40 per cent of our students come from backgrounds underrepresented in higher education and we have a proud history of working closely with our communities to drive increased participation and attainment among these groups, which is helping create a more prosperous future for Australia.
The university introduced a Country to Coast scholarship in 2023 which welcomed more than 500 students from regional and rural areas.
