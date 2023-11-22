Illawarra Mercury
Winter in Wollongong campaign wins tourism award

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
November 22 2023 - 4:11pm
A campaign showcasing Wollongong in the winter months took out an award at the NSW Tourism awards. Picture by Anna Warr
A tourism campaign to attract tourists to Wollongong outside of the traditional summer peak periods has picked up an award at the NSW Tourism Awards.

