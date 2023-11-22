Winter in Wollongong campaign wins tourism award

A tourism campaign to attract tourists to Wollongong outside of the traditional summer peak periods has picked up an award at the NSW Tourism Awards.
Destination Wollongong's Warm Up Wollongong campaign highlighted that the region's beaches and mountains are just as beautiful in the winter months and the many places to get cosy in the city and surrounds.
The campaign ran on SCA television stations across eight affiliated channels and reached an audience of over 1.5 million regionally, including in Canberra.
A website landing page also directed visitors to the array of experiences visitors could get involved in during winter.
The campaign won Bronze in the Tourism Marketing and Campaigns category at the NSW Tourism Awards, run by Business NSW.
Other local destinations that were recognised at the awards included Jamberoo Action Park, which won bronze in the Major Tourist Attractions category, The Drawing Rooms of Berry, which won Silver in the Self-Contained Accommodation category, and Klinya estate, Bargo and Mt Hay Retreat at Berry which won gold and silver in the Five Star Accommodation category.
Batemans Bay vintage music, cars and fashion festival Crank It Up received a special mention in the Tourism Star Judges Award.
